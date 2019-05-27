Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Company has scheduled an Analysts and Investors Quarter 4 and Financial Year 2018-19 Earnings Call at 04:00 P.M. IST on Thursday, May 30, 2019, to discuss the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019.



A recording of the call & a transcript will be made available in the Investors section on the website of the Company (www.cleducate.com) subsequently.



Kindly take the above details on record.



Pdf Link: Cl Educate Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com