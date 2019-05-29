Classic Electricals Ltd. - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions On Standalone Basis Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed
details of related party transactions on Standalone basis for the financial year ended March
31, 2019. Please take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Classic Electricals Ltd. - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions On Standalone Basis Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Classic Electricals Ltd

