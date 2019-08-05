Clio Infotech Ltd. - Closure of Trading Window

Apropos the captioned subject please be informed that pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company for all the designated persons of the Company will be closed with effect from Tuesday, August 6, 2019 till 48 hours after the declaration of the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

This is for your kind information and records pursuant Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Published on August 05, 2019
