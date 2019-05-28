CMI LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

PRESS RELEASE: REVENUE UP BY RS. 11.05 %, PAT UP 74.54%, & EPS UP BY 73.86% IN FY19

New Delhi, May 28, 2019: CMI Limited, at the meeting of its board of directors held on 28.05.2019 approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: CMI LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
CMI Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.