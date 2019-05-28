PRESS RELEASE: REVENUE UP BY RS. 11.05 %, PAT UP 74.54%, & EPS UP BY 73.86% IN FY19



New Delhi, May 28, 2019: CMI Limited, at the meeting of its board of directors held on 28.05.2019 approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



Pdf Link: CMI LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com