As intimated earlier vide our letter dated 04th July, 2019, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended by SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 and in accordance with the Code of conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by insiders, the Trading Window which has been closed from 04th July, 2019 shall remain closed till 15th August, 2019 i.e. 48 hours after the announcement by the Company of the results to the stock exchanges on 13th August, 2019



Pdf Link: CMI LTD. - Closure of Trading Window

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com