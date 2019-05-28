CMI LTD. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, as amended, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2019, has, inter alia, approved the following:



1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 is enclosed as Annexure-1;

2. Audit Report on the financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 is enclosed as Annexure-2;

3. A copy of declaration in respect of unmodified opinion on Audited Financial results/statements is enclosed as Annexure-3;

4. Recommended dividend of Rs. 1/-per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2018-19. The Dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, shall be paid/dispatched on or before 30 days from the date of AGM.

The Meeting commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 07:30 P.M.



Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

