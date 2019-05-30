In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we are attaching the presentation given to analysts on 4th Quarter and the financial year ended 31st March2019 of Coal India Limited.



This is for your information and records please.



Pdf Link: Coal India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com