Coastal Roadways Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Sri Jagpal Singh has been appointed as an Additional Director (Independent) of the Company with effect from 28.05.2019, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Brief profile is enclosed herewith.

Published on May 28, 2019
