Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting - 27.05.2019



1. The Board approved the Audited Financial Results of the company for the year ended 31.03.2019 together with Audit Report.



2. The Board approved the appointment of Shri. K P Thomas as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year ended 31.03.2020.







Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com