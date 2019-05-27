Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting - 27.05.2019

1. The Board approved the Audited Financial Results of the company for the year ended 31.03.2019 together with Audit Report.

2. The Board approved the appointment of Shri. K P Thomas as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year ended 31.03.2020.


