Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. - Amendment Of Insider Trading Code Of Conduct

The Board of Directors of the Colgate - Palmolive (India) Limited at their meeting held today has approved the revised Insider Trading Code of Conduct of the Company.

Pdf Link: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. - Amendment Of Insider Trading Code Of Conduct

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

