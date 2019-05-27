Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has declared a Special third interim Dividend of Rs. 8/- (Rupees Eight Only) per equity share of Re. 1/- (face value) for the financial year 2018-19. The said interim dividend will be paid on and from June 20, 2019.

Pdf Link: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. - Board declares Special Third Interim Dividend (AGM on August 28, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com