Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. - Board declares Special Third Interim Dividend (AGM on August 28, 2019)

Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has declared a Special third interim Dividend of Rs. 8/- (Rupees Eight Only) per equity share of Re. 1/- (face value) for the financial year 2018-19. The said interim dividend will be paid on and from June 20, 2019.

Published on May 27, 2019
