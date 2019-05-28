Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from August 22, 2019 to August 28, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 78th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 28, 2019.

Pdf Link: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. - Fixes Book Closure for AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com