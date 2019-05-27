Colorchips New Media Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on May 27, 2019 have decided on the following businesses:

1. Appointed M/s. PK Rao & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 014554S) as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 18-19.



2. Appointed Sarada Putcha, Practising Company Secretary, (CP No. 8735) (Membership No. A21717) as Secretarial Auditor of the Comapny for the financial year 18-19.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com