Pursuant to regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of

Directors of the Company in their Board meeting held ready i.e. May 29, 2019 appointed Ms. Sunaina

Chibba as Internal Auditor of the Company.

Pdf Link: Continental Chemicals Ltd. - Angaintlncnt Of Lmernal Auditor

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com