Continental Chemicals Ltd. - Angaintlncnt Of Lmernal Auditor

Pursuant to regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of
Directors of the Company in their Board meeting held ready i.e. May 29, 2019 appointed Ms. Sunaina
Chibba as Internal Auditor of the Company.

Published on May 29, 2019
