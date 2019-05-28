Continental Chemicals Ltd. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Kindly find enclosed copy of the certificates issued under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 by our Registrar and Transfer Agents, Beetal Financial & Computer Services (P) Limited .

Pdf Link: Continental Chemicals Ltd. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Continental Chemicals Ltd

