CONTINENTAL CONTROLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 at 04.00 p.m. at Gala No. 202, Krishna House, Shailesh Udyog Nagar, Opp. Nicholas Garage, Sativali Road, Waliv, Vasai (East), Thane - 401208 inter alia, to consider following matter



1) Consider & Approve the Un-Audited financial results For the Year ended 30th June, 2019.



2) Trading Window will be closed from Today till 14th August, 2019.



Pdf Link: Continental Controls Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For The Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 14Th August, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com