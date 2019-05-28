Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III (PART A) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and with reference to the above subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors has today, inter alia approved:



1. Appointment of Mrs. Meeta Samir Sheth as an Additional Director on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee w.e.f 28th May, 2019 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.



2. Accepted Resignation of Mr. Kishor R. Mehta as a Non-Executive Director w.e.f. 28th May, 2019.



Kindly take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com