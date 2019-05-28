Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Pursuant to Regulation 43 of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements), 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 28.05.2019 has recommended dividend of 10% i.e. Rs. 0.20/- per share with face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2018-19, subject to approval of the Members in their ensuing Annual General Meeting.



