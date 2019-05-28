Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Pursuant to Regulation 43 of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements), 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 28.05.2019 has recommended dividend of 10% i.e. Rs. 0.20/- per share with face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2018-19, subject to approval of the Members in their ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Kindly take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.