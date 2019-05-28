Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Dividend for the financial year 2018-19 @ 10% i.e. Rs. 0.20 on equity share of Rs. 2/- each.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com