Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Dividend for the financial year 2018-19 @ 10% i.e. Rs. 0.20 on equity share of Rs. 2/- each.

Pdf Link: Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd

