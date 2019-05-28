Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III (PART A) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today, has inter alia considered and approved the following:



Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



Independent Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 with unmodified opinion along with a declaration by the Company in respect thereof.



The Board has recommended Dividend for the financial year 2018-19 @ 10% i.e. Rs. 0.20 on equity share of Rs. 2/- each.



Appointment of Mrs. Meeta Samir Sheth as an Additional Director of the Company w.e.f. 28th May, 2019.



Acceptance of Resignation of Mr. Kishor R. Mehta as a Non-Executive Director w.e.f. 28th May, 2019.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com