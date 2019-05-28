Coral Laboratories Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

We are pleased to inform you about the following events in compliance to Regulation 30, Schedule III (Part A) (7) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 28th May, 2019 has appointed the following;


Appointment of Mrs.Purvi Doshi (DIN: 008451213)as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from 28th May, 2019.

Appointment of Dr.Saurabh Shah(DIN: 08451204)as an Additional Director (Independent) Director of the Company with effect from 28th May, 2019


subject to the approval of shareholders in forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Published on May 28, 2019
