Coral Laboratories Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August,2019

CORAL LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR)Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Monday, 12th August, 2019 at Corporate Office of Company at 3 B, Patanwala Compound, Next To Fitness World, L.B.S.Marg, Ghatkopar (W) Mumbai- 400 086 at 2.00 P.M, inter alia, for the following business(es):
1.To considering and adopting Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30thJune,2019 in terms of Regulation 33 of (LODR) Regulations,2015.
2.To fix the date for the 37th Annual General Meeting.
3.To Approve Draft Directors Report for the year ended 31st March,2019 along with the Notice of 37th Annual General Meeting.
4.Fixing of date of Book Closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting
5.Re-appointment of Mrs. Sheela Kamdar (DIN: 06948522) as an Independent Director of the Company for the Second Term of five years.
6.Any other business with the permission of chairman.

Published on August 05, 2019
