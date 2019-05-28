Coral Laboratories Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Coral Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Dividend @ 20% i.e. Rs. 2/- per equity share of face value Rs. 10/- each for the year 2018-19, Subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company on ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Published on May 28, 2019
