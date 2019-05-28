Coral Laboratories Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, we enclose the following:



a) Statements showing the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019;



b) Auditors report on the Audited Financial Results.



c) Declaration in respect of Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion;



d) Recommended Dividend @ 20% i.e. Rs. 2/- per equity share of face value Rs.10/- each for the year 2018-19



e) Appointment of Mrs.Purvi Doshi (DIN: 08451213)as Additional Director of the Company



f) Appointment of Dr.Saurabh Shah(DIN: 08451204)as an Additional Director (Independent) Director of the Company

