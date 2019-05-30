Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith copy of Audited financial results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 3lst March, 2019 as published in Financial Express and Jansatta newspapers on May 30, 2019.

Kindly take the same on records.

Pdf Link: Cords Cable Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com