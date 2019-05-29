Cords Cable Industries Ltd. - Outcome Of 187Th Board Meeting Held On May 29,2019.

Dear Sir / Maam,



Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform the exchanges that the Board of Directors in its 187th meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Registered Office of the company has, inter alia approved the Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019 and took the same on record.



i) Audited financial results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended March 31,2019;

ii) Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended March 31,2019

iii) Independent Auditors Report.

iv) Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that, the Statutory Auditors have issued an Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31,2019.



The Board Meeting concluded at 4:15 p.m.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com