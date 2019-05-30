Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

With reference to subject cited, this is to inform the exchange that in the meeting of Board held on Thursday, the 30th day of May 2019, at UG-24, Vishwadeep Tower, District Centre, Janak Puri, New Delhi-110058, India, the following business were duly considered and approved by the board:

1. The Standalone-Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019 along with Statement of Assets And Liabilities as on that date.
2. The Consolidated-Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019 along with Statement of Assets And Liabilities as on that date .
3. To take note of Standalone and Consolidated Audit Report for the year ended 31st March 2019.

The Meeting commenced at 4.00 P.M and concluded at 7.30 P.M

Published on May 30, 2019
