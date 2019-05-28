Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd - Shareholding for the Period Ended March 31, 2019

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd has submitted to BSE the Shareholding Pattern for the Period Ended March 31, 2019. For more details, kindly Click here

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.