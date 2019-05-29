With reference to the subject cited, please find enclosed the following document for the half year ended 31.03.2019:

1. Compliance certificate under regulation 40(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015



Pdf Link: Covidh Technologies Limited - Compliance With SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 For Half Year Ended 31St March 2019, For Reg 40(9)

