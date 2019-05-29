Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30(4) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2019 at Mumbai, inter alia, has considered and approved the following:

1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 and the Auditors Report with an unmodified opinion issued by M/s Desai Associates, Statutory Auditors, as recommended by the Audit Committee.

2. Appointment of Mr. Ajay Ajit Peter Kerkar (DIN: 00202891) as an Additional (Non-Executive) Director with effect from May 29, 2019, based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

3. Resignation of Mr. Sampath Kumar Krishnan (DIN: 07835455) and Mr. Shailesh Pednekar (DIN: 07835114) as the Executive Directors of the Company with effect from May 28, 2019.

Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, we are submitting herewith the following:

1. A copy of the Audited financial results along with the Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 enclosed herewith as Annexure A.

2. A declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations, that the Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s. Desai Associates (Firm Regn. No.: 102286W) have issued an Audit Report with an Unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 as Annexure B.



Further, the proceedings of the meeting commenced at 5:30 p.m. and concluded at 8:00 p.m.

