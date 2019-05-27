Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2018, we hereby submit the disclosure of the Related Party Transactions on standalone basis for the period ended March 31, 2019, drawn in accordance with applicable Accounting Standards.

Pdf Link: Creditaccess Grameen Ltd - Submission Of Half Yearly Disclosure Of The Related Party Transactions

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com