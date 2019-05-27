Creditaccess Grameen Ltd - Submission Of Half Yearly Disclosure Of The Related Party Transactions

Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2018, we hereby submit the disclosure of the Related Party Transactions on standalone basis for the period ended March 31, 2019, drawn in accordance with applicable Accounting Standards.

Pdf Link: Creditaccess Grameen Ltd - Submission Of Half Yearly Disclosure Of The Related Party Transactions

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.