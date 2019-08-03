Cressanda Solutions Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

CRESSANDA SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company

CRESSANDA SOLUTIONS LIMITED will be held on Monday 12th August, 2019 to transact the following business:



1. To approve IND-AS compliant Standalone Un-Audited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 pursuant to regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015.



2. Any other business with the permission of chair.



The approved results will be sent to you on conclusion of Board Meeting.



