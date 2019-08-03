This is to inform you that pursuant to MCA Notification No. G.S.R. 365 (E) dated March 30, 2016, the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 are now applicable to the Company and the company is required to submit the financials as per the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for the quarter ended 30.06.2019 for the first time.



In this regard, this is to further inform you that pursuant to the SEBI Circular No. ClR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016 for extension of filing of financials as per IND-AS, the company would like to avail the extension of one month and shall submit the financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2019 on or before 14.09.2019.



Pdf Link: Csl Finance Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com