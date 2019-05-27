Cubex Tubings Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Information is hereby given that Mr. Ankit Choudhary, Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company has resigned w.e.f 27th May 2019, and the same has been accepted with immediate effect.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Cubex Tubings Ltd

