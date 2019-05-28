Cubical Financial Services Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 28, 2019, inter-alia, considered and approved: -



1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019. M/s.Krishan Rakesh & Co., the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued Audit Report with an unmodified opinion on the Financial Statements;

