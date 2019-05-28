Cubical Financial Services Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 28, 2019, inter-alia, considered and approved: -

1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019. M/s.Krishan Rakesh & Co., the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued Audit Report with an unmodified opinion on the Financial Statements;

Pdf Link: Cubical Financial Services Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Cubical Financial Services Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.