Cummins India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

In terms of Regulation 30(4) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Cummins India Limited informs BSE that management interaction with the investor / analyst/ financial institutions (as attached) have been scheduled with the Company.

Pdf Link: Cummins India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Cummins India Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.