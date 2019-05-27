Cummins India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Cummins India Ltd has submitted to BSE copies of the news-paper notice for the attention of equity shareholders of the Company in respect of transfer of equity shares of the Company to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Suspense Account, published on May 24, 2019 in the newspapers in accordance with Rule 6 of IEPF (Authority) (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016.

Pdf Link: Cummins India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Cummins India Ltd

