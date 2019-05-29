CUPID LTD. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Board of Directors had considered, discussed and recommended the Final Dividend at the rate of Rs. 3 /- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 30 %) for the financial year 2018-2019.

