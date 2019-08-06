CYBERMATE INFOTEK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The following matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended March 31, 2019:

i) To fix a date, time and Venue of 25th Annual General Meeting

ii) Approve the Notice convening 25th Annual General Meeting

iii) Approve the Directors Report (including Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA) and Corporate Governance Report along with its annexures)

iv) To appoint a Scrutinizer for e-voting process.

v) Fix a Book Closure date.



Pdf Link: Cybermate Infotek Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Notice For 25Th Annual General Meeting Along With Directors Report For Financial Year Ended 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com