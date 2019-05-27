The Board of Directors of the Company at their Board Meeting held on Monday, the 27th day of May 2019 at the Registered and Corporate Office of the Company, considered and approved the following:

1.The Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2019 along with the recommendation from the Audit Committee and the limited review report issued by M/s P. Murali & Co.



Pdf Link: Cybermate Infotek Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com