Cybermate Infotek Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their Board Meeting held on Monday, the 27th day of May 2019 at the Registered and Corporate Office of the Company, considered and approved the following:
1.The Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2019 along with the recommendation from the Audit Committee and the limited review report issued by M/s P. Murali & Co.

Pdf Link: Cybermate Infotek Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Cybermate Infotek Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.