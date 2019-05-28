Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that D. B. Corp Limited will participate in the Investor Conferences convened / arranged / organized by the concerned agencies on the following dates (including any re-scheduled dates thereof, if any) as mentioned hereunder:



1. B&K Trinity India Conference May 29, 2019 at Mumbai

2. Citigroup India Investor Conference 2019 June 03, 2019 at Mumbai



Pdf Link: D B Corp Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com