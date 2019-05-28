D B Corp Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that D. B. Corp Limited will participate in the Investor Conferences convened / arranged / organized by the concerned agencies on the following dates (including any re-scheduled dates thereof, if any) as mentioned hereunder:

1. B&K Trinity India Conference May 29, 2019 at Mumbai
2. Citigroup India Investor Conference 2019 June 03, 2019 at Mumbai

Pdf Link: D B Corp Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
D B Corp Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.