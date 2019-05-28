D B Realty Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Intimation about Resignation of Mr. Sundaram Rajagopal as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from May 27, 2019.

Pdf Link: D B Realty Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
D B Realty Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.