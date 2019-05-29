In compliance with Regulation 30 (Schedule Ill, Part A} of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, we enclose herewith a letter dated May 28, 2019 received from Mr. Sundaram Rajagopal confirming that he has resigned in view of his professional obligations and that there are no material reason for resignation as an Independent Director from the Board of Directors of the Company.

Pdf Link: D B Realty Ltd - Submission Of Confirmation Letter Given By Mr. Sundaram Rajagopal For No Material Reason For Resignation From Board Of Directors Of The Company As Independent Director

