Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

Pursuant to Regulation 44 of (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Reports of Scrutinizer on Remote voting and Poll conducted at the 27th Annual General meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Friday, 02nd August, 2019 are enclosed herewith.

This is also being made available at the website of the Company i.e., www.daikaffil.com

Kindly take the above information on your record.

Published on August 03, 2019
