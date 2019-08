This is to inform you that the Company, pursuant to Rule 6(3)(a) of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as amended, has published a Notice in Business line and Dinamani (all editions) in connection with the transfer of shares to Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority.

Pdf Link: Dalmia Bharat Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com