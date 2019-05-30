1. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



2. Audited Standalone Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at March 31, 2019.



3. M/s. NKAS & Associates, Chartered Accountant, the Statutory Auditor of the Company have issued the Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Results with unmodified opinion on the Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2019.



4. Appointment of M/s. Amit R. Dadheech & Associates as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y 2018-19.



Pdf Link: Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd - Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated May 30, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com