Damodar Industries Ltd. - Fixes Book Closure For AGM And Dividend

The Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, July 2, 2019 to Friday, July 5, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Final Dividend & 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 13, 2019.

Published on May 27, 2019
