Datamatics Global Services Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement

Withdrawal of Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Delta Infosolutions Private Limited (DIPL), Datamatics Infotech Services Private Limited (DISPL) and Datamatics Global Services Limited (DGSL) and their respective Shareholders.

Published on May 28, 2019
