To, Date: 06/08/2019



Department of Corporate Services

BSE Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001



Dear Sir/Madam,



Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 6th August 2019

Ref: Script Code 591413



The outcome of the meeting of the Board of director of the Company held on Tuesday , August 6 ,2019, for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019.



1. Board considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the period ended 30th June 2019



The aforesaid Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review report for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2019 is attached herewith.



Please take this on your record.



Thanking you,



For DATIWARE MARITIME INFRA LIITED



SD/-

MOKSHA SHAHA

COMPANY SECRETARY



Pdf Link: Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com