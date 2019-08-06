To, Date: 06/08/2019
Department of Corporate Services
BSE Limited,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 6th August 2019
Ref: Script Code 591413
The outcome of the meeting of the Board of director of the Company held on Tuesday , August 6 ,2019, for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019.
1. Board considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the period ended 30th June 2019
The aforesaid Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review report for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2019 is attached herewith.
Please take this on your record.
Thanking you,
For DATIWARE MARITIME INFRA LIITED
SD/-
MOKSHA SHAHA
COMPANY SECRETARY
Pdf Link:
Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting
Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com