DB (INTERNATIONAL) STOCK BROKERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated along with Standalone) for the First Quarter (Q-1) ended on 30th June, 2019.

2. To Consider Directors Report and draft notice for convening of Annual General Meeting of the Company



3. To appoint M/s Gupta Verma & Sethi as statutory auditor of the Company in place of Chaudhry Vigg James & Co to hold office from the conclusion of this AGM till the conclusion of 32nd Annual General Meeting



4. To consider, approve and take on record the proposed draft resolution for shifting of registered office of the Company outside the local limits of the City having same ROC Jurisdiction i.e.; from 756, Sector 23A, Gurgaon, Haryana-122017 to 70 Housing Board Colony (Old) Near Sessions Office, Rewari, Haryana-123401



5. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the board thinks fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company



Pdf Link: Db (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com